Prashant Kishor To Announce Launch Of Own Political Platform On May 2: Sources

All set to go solo, Prashant Kishor will be announcing the launch of his political platform on May 2, Monday. Sources told Republic Media Network, that the poll strategist will be making the massive announcement through the microblogging site Twitter on that said date after holding discussions with like-mined political leaders and parties in his hometown, and Bihar's capital city, Patna where he landed earlier in the day.

The announcement of his very own political platform comes days after the I-PAC chief dumped Congress, opining that more than him, the party needed leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. He put down the offer of induction speculatively because Congress sought clarification from him on I-PAC's association parties in direct competition, the recent one being the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Prashant Kishor & politics

Though the deal with Congress did not go as was expected, Kishor has had associations with numerous political parties. He rose to fame in 2014, when he opted to be a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections- the beginning of Narendra Modi's first innings as Prime Minister.

Thereafter, in 2017, the poll strategist worked on campaigns for Amarinder Singh and Congress and led it to their massive victory in the Punjab assembly elections. For YSR Congress' YS Jaganmohan Reddy in 2019, he was the one to design campaigns- some 35 in 2 years- and get win in their name. AAP too had his support in 2020 as they swept the Delhi Assembly elections, and came to power for the second innings.

Not to forget the power-packed West Bengal elections, where he backed Trinamool Congress against the Bharatiya Janata Party and also other like the Communist Party of India and made sure that Mamata Banerjee is sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state again.

While the poll strategist was tasked with Congress' election campaign for the 2022 polls, he resigned from this post on August 5 citing that he wanted to take a 'temporary break' from an active role in public life.