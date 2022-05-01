Days after Prashant Kishor dumped Congress, Republic on Sunday learned that the poll strategist is planning to go solo, and float his party in Patna. The I-PAC leader landed in the Bihar capital earlier in the day and has meetings scheduled in a row with the like-minded political leaders of the state to chart out future political programmes at a time when the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is said to be in ruins, with the two key parties- the Bharatiya Janata Party & the Janata Dal (United) at loggerheads on a plethora of issues.

Sources informed Republic that the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had approached Kishor through one of his closest aides and offered to meet him at 4 PM in the CM House. However, the poll strategist has declined the offer, sources further informed.

JDU elaborates on Nitish Kumar's brand value in Bihar politics

JDU was quick to respond to Republic's newsbreak and noted that Nitish Kumar does 'not need anyone'. Speaking to the channel, JDU leader KC Tyagi said, "Nitish Kumar's brand value surpasses all in Bihar Politics." Bringing in the abysmal performance of the party in 2020 assembly polls, Tyagi said, "A conspiracy was hatched to weaken us by roping in LJP's Chirag Paswan. Had Chirag not done what he did, we would have emerged out to be the largest party in the state."

"JDU is in alliance with BJP at the moment and we experiment with a lot of things, because of which sometimes our numbers are less and sometimes it is more. This does not affect Nitish Kumar's brand value. Even when we were in an alliance with RJD, they used the brand value of Nitish Kumar. I want to conclude by saying that no matter who is in power, the brand value of Nitish Kumar is a must in Bihar politics," the JDU leader added, giving best wishes to Kishor- the former Vice President of JDU - for his future endeavours.

Kishor resigned from JDU in 2019, when there emerged ideological differences with Nitish Kumar on the party's support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both houses of the Parliament. At that time, the poll strategist had attacked the Chief Minister out loud, reminding him that the Bill and Gandhian ideology cannot go together.