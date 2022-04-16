Prashant Kishor To Join Congress In Near Future; No Demand For Any Specific Post: ANI

In a huge development, poll strategist and Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) founder Prashant Kishor will be joining Congress in the coming days, ANI claimed on Saturday. The news agency further claimed that there was no confirmation on the post the poll strategist would be entrusted with. He has reportedly not asked for any specific post', but sources said that he would get a 'major role' in the Gujarat Elections.

The development comes after Prashant Kishore met Sonia Gandhi, along with Rahul Gandhi at their residence in Delhi. Senior Congress leaders namely KC Venugopal, Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken were also in attendance.

Prashant Kishor gained acclaim owing to BJP's landslide victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. Kishor's IPAC has also run successful campaigns for AAP (2015 Delhi Assembly election), Mahagatbandhan (2015 Bihar Assembly election), YSCRP (Andhra Pradesh Assembly election), DMK (Tamil Nadu Assembly election) and TMC (West Bengal Assembly election). However, he failed to propel the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance to victory in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh polls.

While the poll strategist was tasked with Congress' election campaign for the 2022 polls, he resigned from this post on August 5 citing that he wanted to take a 'temporary break' from an active role in public life. In the past, Prashant Kishor has worked with the Congress party for the 2017 Punjab Assembly Election.

BJP, Congress gear up for Gujarat Elections 2022

Successfully resisting anti-incumbency in not one but four states, the BJP has managed to prove its mettle by sweeping polls in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand. With six months to go, PM Modi has now begun his Gujarat campaign as BJP eyes its 7th win. Earlier this month, PM Modi convened a series of meetings with leaders at BJP headquarters ‘Shri Kamalam’ in Gandhinagar, reportedly to chalk out the strategy for the elections.

As PM Modi gears up to work his magic in Gujarat, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is also seeking the revival of the Congress party in the state. To resurrect the party, Rahul Gandhi suggested that Congress get rid of the 'Kauravas'. In 2021, rumours were afloat that the Congress is mulling to field Bharat Solanki as its CM face. The Gandhi scion has also held a long meeting separately with young guns Jignesh Mewani and Hardik Patel.

In 2017, BJP won Gujarat by just hitting the majority mark of 92. The saffron party won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly; as a close-second Congress trailed behind with 77.