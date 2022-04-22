Prashant Kishor To Mull Congress Entry With Gandhis Today; Creates 600-slide Presentation

In a key development, poll strategist Prashant Kishor will hold talks with Sonia Gandhi and other top Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday to discuss his induction into the party. In the last few days, a series of meetings have taken place at the Congress president's 10 Janpath residence in the presence of Kishor. Speaking to the media on April 16, Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal had revealed that the Indian Political Action Committee co-founder gave a detailed presentation to Gandhi on the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Thereafter, the Rae Bareli MP appointed a committee of leaders to examine this plan for Congress' revival and future poll strategy. As per sources, no one has seen the entire presentation which consists of 600 slides so far. Kishor reportedly suggested that Congress should focus on 370 Lok Sabha seats and form alliances in states such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra where the party is not in a strong position to challenge BJP. Kishor's likely entry into Congress comes at a juncture when the party is a minority in both Houses of Parliament and has its own government in only Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Prashant Kishor's pan-party influence

After gaining acclaim owing to his crucial role in BJP winning a majority on its own in the 2014 General election, Kishor's IPAC has run successful campaigns for AAP (2015 Delhi Assembly election), Mahagatbandhan (2015 Bihar Assembly election), Congress (2017 Punjab Assembly election), YSCRP (Andhra Pradesh Assembly election), DMK (Tamil Nadu Assembly election) and TMC (West Bengal Assembly election). However, he failed to propel the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance to victory in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh polls. On March 1, Prashant Kishor was appointed as Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's Principal Advisor.

While the poll strategist was tasked with Congress' election campaign for the Punjab Assembly election due next year, he resigned from this post on August 5 itself citing that he wanted to take a "temporary break" from an active role in public life. This came in the wake of his decision to quit the political strategy space after the West Bengal Assembly polls. While he reportedly played a key role in TMC's Goa election campaign, the party drew a blank whereas its ally MGP joined hands with BJP after the election.