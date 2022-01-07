As political parties cancel rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday, urged the Election Commission (EC) to insist on atleast 80% full vaccination. He claimed that following COVID-appropriate behaviour was a farce amidst the pandemic. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur go to polls in February 2022. India has crossed the milestone of administrating 150 crore vaccine doses of which 62,10,95,672 people have received two doses.

Prashant Kishor demands 80% full vaccination

EC MUST insist on 2 vaccine doses for at least 80% people in poll bound states.



This is the only SAFE way to hold #elections in the midst of a raging pandemic. Rest everything is HOGWASH. The notion of guidelines for #Covid appropriate behaviour which no one follows is FARCICAL. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 7, 2022

Parties cancel rallies

Earlier on Thursday, AAP decided to cancel its rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in view of the rising cases of Coronavirus. As per AAP leader Sanjay Singh, the party will instead hold virtual rallies in the state in the lead-up to the elections. This development also comes days after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal tested COVID-positive.

Similarly, Congress has cancelled 7 to 8 marathons planned in Noida, Varanasi, and various other districts of the states after a stampede occurred in its 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun' marathon at Bareilly. BJP has cancelled UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Noida visit and PM Modi's Lucknow rally which was scheduled to be attended by 10 lakh people. The PM's rally will be held virtually now. BJP's primary opposition - Samajwadi Party has cancelled party chief Akhilesh Yadav's visit to Ayodhya on January 7.

However, no party has cancelled their rallies in the smaller poll-bound states - Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. Incidentally, Trinamool Congress - which is advised by Kishor continues to heavily campaign in Goa. The Election Commission has met with health ministry officials to discuss the protocols to be followed during the upcoming assembly elections, but has not stalled any political rallies.

India's vaccination status in poll-bound states

Uttar Pradesh has administered 20,76,46,015 doses - with 7,64,32,153 receiving both doses. With over 15 crore people eligible for vaccination (>18 years), UP has already administered 13,12,13,862 people with atleast a single dose of the vaccine. Uttarakhand has administered 1,46,91,376 doses of which 65,34,761 have received both doses. On the other hand, Punjab has 2,71,45,320 doses of which only 97,42,093 have recieved two doses. Goa has administered only 24,57,634 doses, while Manipur has given 23,41,118 doses. India is currently in the grips of a third COVID wave with Omicron variant cases rising. 1,17,100 new COVID cases were reported in past 24 hours.