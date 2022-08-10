With JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time on Wednesday after ditching the NDA alliance, poll strategist Prashant Kishor in an exclusive interview with Republic TV spoke about the flip-flop politics of the JD(U) leader. Putting forward his opinion on JD(U) walking away from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Kishor said that the current political situation in Bihar is the after-effect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impact on national politics.

Speaking to Republic TV, Prashant Kishor said, "Since 2012-13 after the national emergence of PM Modi, a condition of instability arose in Bihar. The formation of the Bihar government is another chapter in the chain of national politics as it is the sixth experiment as far as government formation is concerned in the last 10 years."

He further pointed out that despite various experiments being done, one thing never changed - Nitish Kumar remained the Chief Minister of the state. "Although the condition of Bihar hasn't improved much in recent years, I hope this new government will do something good," he added.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor for now has downplayed the speculations that the Bihar CM desires to be the Prime Ministerial candidate for the next General elections in 2024. He also delinked the formation of the "Mahagatbandhan government" from the political scenario of the country. "This is a Bihar-centric experiment and has no impact on the national level. However, the situation might change if the new government works well and creates momentum," he added.

Speaking on the sudden flip and Nitish Kumar's decision to quit NDA, Kishor said, "I never found him comfortable when he was with BJP since 2017. There are many possible reasons. He may have thought that let us experiment with Mahagatbandhan. But this will make no difference to the public. When he went with BJP, many people said that it is a big experiment and the NDA is strong again and no one will be able to touch it. But you saw what transpired in 5 years."

Nitish Kumar to take oath as CM for 8th time

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar is all set to take oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister for the eighth time on Wednesday. Nitish Kumar on August 9 officially walked out of the NDA alliance and submitted his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan. Nitish Kumar will form a new government in the state by being the part of Mahagathbandhan alliance which includes Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress among other parties. Notably, Tejashwi is likely to take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Prior to this Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister in March 2000, November 2005, November 2010, February 2015, November 2015, July 2017 and November 2020.