Prashant Kishor's I-PAC Team In Agartala Questioned By Local Police; TMC Cries 'vendetta'

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC team, which had been camping in a hotel in Agartala since last week to assess the political situation and potential support base for Trinamool Congress in Tripura, is being questioned by the local Police.

Crying foul over the incident, the Trinamool Congress has described it as an attack on democracy, whereas the Agartala Police has called it a routine inquiry. Tripura unit of Trinamool Congress has claimed that the I-PAC team was confined to their hotel by the police. Manik Das, Superintendent of Police, West Tripura, has said that the 22-member I-PAC team is being questioned in an Agartala city-based hotel, as part of a routine check-up. The team has been under detention since Sunday night in a hotel

The Police has claimed that 22 people were travelling in various places hence they were being questioned over their purpose of the visit and stay in the city as COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

PTI citing sources has stated that Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee and Prashant Kishor both have been informed about the incident. Moreover, Trinamool Congress National General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee has also taken to Twitter claiming that BJP is rattled by TMC's victory in West Bengal elections.

The fear in @BJP4Tripura before even @AITCofficial stepped into the land, is more than evident!



They are so rattled by our victory in #Bengal that they've now kept 23 IPAC employees under house arrest.



Democracy in this nation dies a thousand deaths under BJP's misrule! — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) July 26, 2021

Prashant Kishor to unite Opposition?

This incident occurred on a day when West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has travelled to Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. Prashant Kishor has been the poll strategist for Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal assembly election and was instrumental in her victory against the BJP in the election. He is currently Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's political advisor and is also known to have been in contact with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. With several voices across the political spectrum touting Prashant Kishor as the key player to unite Opposition against the BJP.

Prashant Kishor has held meetings with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at frequent intervals in the last month after which Sharad Pawar called for the controversial meeting that was attended by people from political, journalistic and different walks of life. It was then termed as Rashtra Manch meeting, although they denied having formed an anti-BJP or third front.

Meanwhile, while Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi, she is also said to meet Opposition leaders as she is making efforts to foray into national politics and project herself as the contender against the BJP in 2024 General Elections. Mamata Banerjee initiated the move to project herself as the main opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she defeated the BJP in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections and is now viewed by many political speakers as an alternative to PM Modi's BJP.

Last week, while citing the Pegasus row, Mamata Banerjee claimed that she cannot call Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress's Chidambaram, indirectly calling upon the Opposition parties to support her or at least making everyone believe that the Opposition is aiming to be united.

With the unfolding events - such as Prashant Kishor's meetings with Sharad Pawar last month and then Pawar calling an all-party meeting; Prashant Kishor meeting Rahul Gandhi; Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut stating that Prashant Kishor can be a key player in uniting all parties and Mamata Banerjee making efforts to speak with other Opposition Parties - the possibility of a third front against the BJP is not far from reality.