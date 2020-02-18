"He's A Bihar Boy": Prashant Kishor's Interesting Take On Kanhaiya Kumar

As the former JDU leader and poll strategist, Prashant Kishor addressed the media on Tuesday, he was asked about a possible alliance with CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar. Revealing that he is not opposed to any party or any person who wants to work towards the welfare of Bihar, Kishor clarified that he is not forming a party, but he welcomes everyone who wants to work with him. Despite his attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, he appealed to him to work together for the development in Bihar.

When asked on Kanhaiya, he said: "I have already clarified that I am not opposed to any party, neither am I with any party. I have met Kanhaiya before, he is Bihar's boy (Bihar ka ladka), he wants the development of Bihar. Well and good. I am not opposed to it. it doesn't matter if I work with him or not. My point is I want development in Bihar and I am not going anywhere, I will be here and work with like-minded dedicated people. I am not here to help others win elections."

Kanhaiya Kumar's yatra

Former JNU student union president and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar contested the Lok Sabha polls from Begusarai against BJP's Giriraj Singh but was defeated. Ahead of the Bihar assembly election, he has begun a statewide "Jan Gan Man Yatra" which would conclude with a rally on the theme "naagarikta bachao, desh bachao" (save citizenship, save the country) in Patna on February 29. As he began his rally, making the amended citizenship law as the primary agenda, his convoy was attacked a number of times, which the organisers claim is being done by NDA and its supporters. However, Bihar police have filed an FIR against 10-15 unidentified people for attacking Kanhaiya's convoy on February 14th in Ara district and have also arrested a few people, including the Organising Secretary of Shiv Sena's Bihar Unit.

Kishor slams Nitish Kumar

In a scathing attack on Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former JDU leader and poll strategist Prashant Kishor asked why is he in alliance with the Godse supporters. While he agreed that there has been development in the state under Nitish Kumar, he said that the rate has slowed down over the years. He blamed Nitish Kumar for comparing his developmental works with that of the times of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. He also added that Nitish Kumar is now taking orders from 'those in Gujarat'.

Announcing a new campaign, he said that he will undertake an initiative called "Baat Bihar Ki" and form a political front of young people of Bihar. He also appealed Nitish Kumar to come together with him for the development of Bihar. He added that he will work towards making Bihar one of the 10 best states in the country.

"I met Nitish ji in November 2014 and he has treated me as his son. Whatever decision he has taken, be it his induction in the party or expulsion from the party. It is his prerogative. I want to clarify that there are two reasons for Nitish and my rift. He has maintained that we cannot leave Gandhi, JP, Lohia, but how are you standing with Godse supporters. Secondly, I have a problem with JDU's positioning in the NDA. There is a huge difference between Nitish of 2014 with 2MPs and Nitish who is being directed by Gujarat leaders."

