Pratap Sarnaik Demands 14 Days To Appear Before ED After Receiving Multiple Summons

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, on whose residence the Enforcement Directorate had conducted raids on November 24, has demanded more time to appear before the central agency in connection with the money laundering case.

Sarnaik said he requires 14 more days to appear before the ED, in addition to the seven days which have already elapsed, making it 21 days in all to appear before the central agency. The demand from Sarnaik comes after ED issued multiple summons to the Sena MLA to appear before them in connection with the money laundering case associated with the security company Tops Grup.

The ED had summoned Sarnaik after one person named Amit Chandole, reportedly a close aide of Sarnaik, was arrested and is said to have given some document and statement against Sarnaik and his sons, after appearing before the magistrate and ED officials.

Chandole, who is the promoter of Tops Securities, was arrested after the ED conducted raids at around 10 locations in Mumbai and Thane on November 24. The agency had found evidence of suspicious transactions between the Tops Group and the Sena MLA.

Following Chandole's arrest, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya accused the Maharashtra government of protecting its MLA Pratap Sarnaik in a "Rs 175 crore MMRDA Security Contract Fraud."

Also, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at the Shiv Sena MLA for skipping the ED summons. Fadnavis cast doubts on the explanation that he was quarantined. Fadnavis pointed out that the Sena MLA had met Sanjay Raut at the Saamana office and given interviews to the media a day before the summons.

Earlier, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam had backed the ED for conducting raids on Sarnaik and said, "Shiv Sena leaders are corrupt and they need to be probed." The statement came despite Congress being in alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

READ | Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik & His Son Vihang Summoned By ED At 10 Am On December 3

READ | ED Interrogates Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's Son Vihang, Seizes Cell Phone And Computer

ED conducts raids at Sarnaik's premises

On the morning of November 24, the ED carried out searches at the offices and residential premises associated with Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and a private security firm in connection with a money-laundering investigation. In the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 10 locations in Mumbai and Thane were raided. As per sources, the agency seized electronic evidence including a computer. Subsequently, Sarnaik's son Vihang was taken to the ED office in Mumbai and interrogated for nearly five hours.

READ | Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, Son Vihang Receive Fresh Summons In Money Laundering Case