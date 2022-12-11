Pratibha Camp Slams Rahul Gandhi For Not Taking Name Of Virbhadra Singh; 'Himachal Hurt'

'Rani Sahiba did not get the respect she deserved,' said the supporters of Pratibha Singh, as Congress ignored her and made Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. After Sukhu took oath, in the presence of Pratibha Singh, who is the chief of the Congress' Himachal unit, a large crowd gathered outside her residence.

Talking about the ceremony, which saw senior party figures including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in attendance, a supporter of Pratibha Singh said, "In spite of coming here, not once did they take the name of our beloved, the party's tall leader Virbhadra Singh. They were here, they could have spoken a few words in his praise, considering he was a six-time CM of the state."

"No slogan in the name of Virbhadra Singh is an insult to the people of Himachal. Not just Virbhadra Singh, no slogan was raised even for Rani Sahiba Pratibha Singh. Their supporters in the event at the top of their voices raised slogans in their name, but still there came no response from the stage," said another supporter.

Pratibha Singh, however, has tried putting on airs after Sukhu's selection as the CM. Addressing the media earlier in the day, she had said, "Why won't I attend his oath ceremony? Of course, I will go. It is my prime duty to be there with him as he takes oath."

Congress chaos

After Congress won the elections in Himachal Pradesh, Pratibha Singh had said the party contested and won in the name of Virbhadra Singh, and claimed the CM post. Besides her, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a former Himachal Congress president, and Mukesh Agnihotri, the Leader of Opposition in the state, staked claim to the post.

Amid the three-way fight, the 40 Congress MLAs in the state passed a one-line resolution, authorising the "high command" to take a decision. Accordingly, a meeting was scheduled at 5 pm on Saturday, in which Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was chosen as CM, and Mukesh Agnihotri as his deputy. While Pratibha Singh was not given any post, the inclusion of her son Vikramaditya to the Cabinet was promised.

