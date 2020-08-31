Fmr Prez Pratibha Patil Mourns Pranab Mukherjee's Death, Says 'India Lost A Great Man'

Former President Pratibha Patil on Monday mourned the demise of Pranab Mukherjee and termer it as a personal loss. Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India and stalwart of Indian politics, breathed his last on Monday. He was 84.

In a telephonic conversation with Republic TV, Pratibha Patil hailed the former President, calling him a great politician with a lot of knowledge and experience. She recalled the days when the two used to discuss strategies in CWC.

"It is a personal loss to me, we have worked really closely. He was a great politician with a lot of knowledge and experience and I think India has lost a great man. He was like a brother. He will be ever remembered in the political history of India. We were together in CWC and we use to discuss a lot about the situation at that time and formulate strategies. He used to give good and practical advice," said Pratibha Patil.

READ: Amit Shah 'deeply anguished' by Pranab Mukherjee's demise; extends deepest condolences

Pranab Mukherjee served as Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha member for 5 and two terms respectively. During his career spanning over 5 decades, Mukherjee served at different times as Minister of Defence, External Affairs and Finance. Besides this, he functioned as the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission from 1991 to 1996 as well as the Leader of both Houses of Parliament.

READ: Sushil Kumar Shinde saddened by Pranab Mukherjee's demise, remembers him as 'fighter'\

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. The news was confirmed by his son - Abhijit Mukherjee, who thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their efforts. The 84-year-old was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

READ: Rajnath Singh pays tribute to late Pranab Mukherjee, calls his demise 'a personal loss'

READ: Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84 in Delhi's Army Hospital (R&R)