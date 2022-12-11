Last Updated:

Pratibha Plays Down Tension With 'will Attend Oath Taking' Remark On Sukhu's Swearing In

Pratibha Singh played down the tension that erupted in Cong when her supporters staged protests rejecting the party's decision to make Sukhu as CM of Himachal.

Ajay Sharma
Himachal Pradesh

Congress Himachal Pradesh chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh played down the tension that erupted with the party when her supporters staged protests rejecting the party's decision to make Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as state's Chief Minister, saying that she will attend the latter's oath-taking ceremony on Sunday.

On Sunday, hours before the oath-taking ceremony, CM designate Sukhvinder Sukhu met Pratibha Singh at her residence. "She is the party's state chief and we all work under her. I am here to extend an invite to her for the oath-taking ceremony," Sukhu told media personnel there. When reporters asked Singh whether she will attend the oath-taking ceremony, she said, "Why won't I attend his oath-taking ceremony? Of course, I will go. It is my prime duty to be there with him as he takes oath as CM today."

According to ANI, on being asked if her son and MLA from Shimla Rural Vikramaditya Singh will be a minister in the state cabinet, Pratibha Singh said, "Almost". However, as per sources, Congress' high command offered Vikramaditya the post of Deputy CM but he refused. Now it will be worth seeing whether the Shimla Rural MLA will accept a ministerial berth in Sukhu's government.

Pratibha Singh's supporters stage protests against Congress high command

Notably, infighting erupted between Himachal Congress after the party's high command decided to pick Sukhu, a loyalist of the Gandhi family as Himachal Pradesh CM, upsetting the supporters of Pratibha Singh who echoed “High command hosh me aao” and “Manmaani nahi chalegi” chants against the party high command.

Upset with the Congress’s decision, one of the supporters of Pratibha Singh on Saturday said, “Rani Sahiba's rights are stolen.” While another stated, “Who is high command to take this decision? We demand the post of Chief Minister for Pratibha Singh.”

