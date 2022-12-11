Pratibha Singh Speaks On Himachal's New Leadership, Virbhadra Singh & Congress' Next Step

Himachal Pradesh Congress President, Pratibha Singh said that she is 'very happy' with her party forming the new government in the state even after she is said to have been sidelined as a Chief Ministerial candidate. The grand old party, on December 11, appointed Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the 15th Chief Minister of the state over Pratibha Singh and Mukesh Agnihotri who were also in the race.

#BREAKING on 'This Is Exclusive' | Senior Congress leader Pratibha Singh speaks to Republic on whether her camp was sidelined after Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes the oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Tune in here - https://t.co/UicSnMnewc pic.twitter.com/j320kXKArg — Republic (@republic) December 11, 2022

Speaking to Republic TV, Pratibha Singh said, "We are very happy that we worked tirelessly for this day to come. We went to the public, we spoke about the Congress party, we spoke about late Shri Virbhadra Ji about how he developed Himachal Pradesh, how much he had done for the state.''

Pratibha Singh is the wife of Virbhadra Singh, who served as Himachal's Chief Minister five times. Pratibha Singh said that the people of Himachal "are emotionally attached" to her family and that voting for Congress would be their "last tribute to him".

Pratibha Singh also agreed that her son Vikramaditya Singh was being considered as the heir to the CM's chair by the people and shared her conversation with Priyanka Gandhi about Virbhadra Singh. "Wherever you go, people talk about him. In fact today, I talked to Priyanka Ji. Priyanka Ji herself mentioned that whether it was a dhaba, whether it was a hotel, whether it was on the roads, people were speaking about Virbhadra Singh Ji only. He is being remembered very fondly and she realised how much he worked for the party (and) how much he worked for the state. She knew and she mentioned that to me,'' the state President said.

The next step

When asked about the next step by the Congress party and about the new cabinet of ministers, Pratibha Singh refused to be a deciding factor and said that the decision would be entirely on the CM. "No, no. That is not the point. Why should I be the deciding factor? It is for the Chief Minister to see who to give preference to. I will also be a part of the party and whatever comes to my knowledge, I can bring it in front of the government and they will do whatever is best for them," she told Republic Media Network.

She also talked about the conversations she had with the Gandhi family and said that the "affection they have given to our family is something which we shall remember for ages." "What he said to me was that 'I have to go to my padayatra, so I don't have much time' but then he asked us that 'I will be completing 100 days on (December)16th so you all join me," she revealed. "We said that yes we will be coming and we will join you."

When asked why she left for her residence soon after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Himachal CM without seeing off the Gandhi family, Pratibha Singh asserted that she went to receive them and other leaders. "I was doing this since the morning. And I said could you please excuse me. It is not that we should cling to them all the time," she said. The state Congress president further discussed her son's future saying that he is grooming himself on his own for politics.

"He is putting his hard work. He has been an MLA for one year. This is his second term. He will work hard. He will do whatever duties are sent. We don't have to groom him in any way. If he does well, he will get that response from the people and people will see him in higher positions," she added.