Pratibha Singh Stakes Claim For Himachal CM Over Husband's Legacy; 'Someone From Family..'

Amid the ongoing infighting in Congress after winning the Himachal Pradesh polls, state Congress president and the wife of Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh, while speaking to Republic TV mentioned that the high command should consider someone from former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's family for the Chief Minister's post as the Congress party won the elections using his name.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Pratibha Singh said, "Before proceeding, let all the elected people should sit with the high command and take a decision in the matter. There are senior leaders and observers in the state, like ex-Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda ji, who will have a discussion with the elected MLAs and come up with a final decision."

Elaborating on the legacy of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in Himachal, she added, "Virbhadra Singh ji's legacy could be not ignored in Himachal because it was his name that we fought the election. We brought forward the 'Virbhadra Model' and I think this was the main reason people of the state voted for the party."

"Virbhadra Singh ji worked for the state immensely and was the Chief Minister of the state for a long term. Congress has won Himachal on his name. Therefore, we want the Chief Minister's responsibility should be handed over to his family. However, it is the High Command's decision, we can only put forward our feelings," Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh asserted.

Vikramaditya Singh hopeful with High Command

Adding to Pratibha Singh's opinion, she and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh told Republic TV, "While the final decision will be taken by the top leadership, the opinion of the party MLAs will have listened. The decision by the High Command will be taken by keeping all opinions, including political equations and 2024 elections, in perspective."

Referring to Sonia Gandhi, he added, "She is a senior Congress leader and has been the longest-serving national president of the party. She has experience of running the two UPA governments in the country. She will take a rightful decision for Himachal Pradesh."

Categorically rejecting his candidature for the post of Himachal Chief Minister, Vikramaditya Singh said, "No, I am not a contender for the Chief Minister's post. I am not the one who runs behind a post. This is not in my DNA. I will be working at the role the party will decide for me."

Infighting in Congress

After the results of the Himachal Pradesh polls shockingly came in Congress' favour, the battle for the Chief Minister's face was narrowed to down to three candidates -- namely Pratibha Singh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri.

Notably, Pratibha Singh is the Himachal Pradesh Congress president and the wife of the late Virbhadra Singh, who served as the Chief Minister of the state for six terms, Sukhu served as the campaign committee chairman for the Assembly election. On the other hand, Agnihotri is the outgoing CLP leader and the Leader of the Opposition.