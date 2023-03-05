Praveen Nettaru Murder Case: NIA Arrests Another Wanted Accused From Bengaluru

In the latest development in the BJP Yuva morcha leader Praveen Nettaru Murder case, the National Investigation Agency on Sunday, March 5, arrested another accused Thufail from Bengaluru's Dasarahalli. He was one of the wanted among 3 others and had a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Who are on the NIA wanted list in the BJP Yuva morcha leader Praveen Nettaru Murder case:

Mahmmad Musthafa alias Musthafa Paichar

Thufail MH

Ummar Farook alias Umar

Abubakkar Siddik alias Panited Siddik

The above four are the members of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) wanted in the NIA case relating to the murder of Praveen Nettaru on July 26 last year.

Earlier in January, the NIA filed a chargesheet against 20 members of PFI in the murder of BJP's Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Bellare village of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district with the intention to strike terror in the society and create fear among the people.

Praveen Nettaru murder case

BJP's Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death on the night of July 26 by bike-borne assailants in Bellare village in the district's Sullia taluk. Nettaru was running a broiler shop at Bellare near Puttur. His killing led to tension and protests at several places in Dakshina Kannada district and led to the political blame game in the southern state of Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai handed the murder case of Praveen Nettaru to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 3 as it appeared to be “an organised crime with inter-state links.”