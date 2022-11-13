Praveen Nettaru Murder Case: NIA Makes 15th Arrest, Conducts Searches In Dakshin Kannada

National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches and also arrested the 15th accused in the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru murder case.

The accused has been identified as Shaheed (40), a resident of Bellare, who was arrested from Dakshin Kannada district’s Sulia town. According to reports, Nettaru along with co-accused Shafi and Iqbal plotted the killing of Nettaru.

Notably, Praveen Nettaru (32), a Zilla Bharatiya Yuva Morcha committee member was hacked to death on July 26 in the Bellare village in Karnataka.

NIA raids five locations; arrests three more

The action comes in the line with the November 5 searches by the agency to raid five locations in Dakshina Kannada, Hubli, and Mysuru districts. Three more people accused in the case identified as Mohammed Iqbal, K Ismail Shafi, and Ibrahim Sha were also arrested and incriminating documents and electronic devices were also seized, informed an official. Notably, a total of 10 people have already been arrested in the case.

#BREAKING | Praveen Nettaru murder case: 15th accused arrested after NIA raids. Tune in here for more details - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/69EyUbPk9S — Republic (@republic) November 13, 2022

10 arrests in the case

Earlier, Bellare-based Zakir (29) of Savanoor and Shafiq (27) was arrested on July 28. Subsequently, on August 2, police arrested 32-year-old Saddam and Haris (42), both hailing from Pallimajalu in Bellare. The four arrested were said to be in contact with the assailants in planning Nettaru’s murder. Later, the police arrested 22-year-old Abid of Sullia and 28-year-old Naufal of Bellare on August 7. According to reports, both were a part of the planning and recce team.

Notably, in September 2022, NIA raided 32 locations in Puttur, Sullia, and Kadaba taluks of Dakshina Kannada.

Praveen Nettaru murder case

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader, running a broiler shop at Bellare near Puttur was killed with a sword on July 26 by bike-borne assailants in Bellare village in the district's Sullia taluka. The killing triggered massive protests in the Dakshin Kannada district.

The case was handed over to the NIA on August 3 by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as it appeared as a crime with inter-state links.