Praveen Nettaru Murder Probe: 2 More Arrested In The Case; Search On For Other Accused

Taking fresh actions in the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka. Two more persons have been arrested in connection on Tuesday, reported ANI citing police officials. As per the latest update, the two accused identified as Saddam and Harris have been arrested on the basis of a case registered at the Bellare Police Station.

In a statement issued by the Bellare police, a case has been registered under various sections including Sections 16, 18 of UA(P) Act 1967 and sections 302, 120B r/w 34 IPC.

"Cr No 63/2022 u/s Sections 16, 18 of UA(P) Act 1967 sections 302, 120B r/w 34 IPC, registered in Bellare Police Statement, two accused have been arrested on August 2", the statement read.

Furthermore, the statement also added that the investigating team has identified suspected conspirators and assailants on the basis of the investigation carried out so far. While the suspects are currently absconding, a manhunt has been launched for apprehending them.

Notably, the police had earlier arrested two accused namely Shafiq and Zakir in connection with the murder of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru. Moving forward with the investigation, the police arrested Saddam and Harris on Tuesday who will be produced before the local court.

After taking police custody of these accused, an investigation was carried out and based on further evidence, Saddam and Haris have been arrested. The accused persons will be produced before a local court, the officials added.

This came just a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the BJP Yuva Morcha leader's murder case will be soon handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Adding more to it, he also said that the police have been given a free hand to probe the murder case and the killers will be arrested soon.

A slew of killings in Karnataka

The series of murders started on July 19 when a youth named Masood was also killed near the Bellare village. Days after this, Praveen Nettaru, a young BJP activist was attacked by a group of miscreants in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada on July 26. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Next on July 28, a man named Mohammed Fazil was killed in the Surathkal district of Karnataka. The mentioned incidents raised several questions about the administration and the government as well. The role of the extremist Popular Front of India (PFI), and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is also suspected in the killings.

