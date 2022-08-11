Praveen Nettaru Murder Probe: 7 Accused Held, 3 Absconding; PFI Involvement Suspected

A fortnight after BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru's death, Mangaluru Police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that they have already arrested seven accused in the murder case of the BJP youth leader and they stated that three more main accused are to be taken into custody.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mangaluru, Alok Kumar said that police and NIA will issue warrants for three accused who are absconding. ADGP Mangaluru Alok Kumar said, “We have already arrested seven accused in the Praveen Nettaru murder case. Three more main accused are yet to be arrested.

Notably, Mangaluru police with NIA on Wednesday held a review meeting with officers of various districts at Bellare to discuss the developments in the case.

Before the meeting, ADGP Mangaluru Alok Kumar said, “We will take action against those who are directly or indirectly involved. NIA is with the Mangaluru police. Karnataka police and NIA will discuss those who are absconded. We (Karnatak police and NIA) will issue a warrant to them through court, seizure of their property, and other things.”

Alok Kumar said that the Karnataka police know the three main accused. He said they are known about their family, address, and other details but somebody had harboured them. He further said that the Karnataka police officials are collecting the evidence to ensure whether PFI is involved in this case.

PFI involvement suspected

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in his statement said that the involvement of the extremist Popular Front of India, and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is suspected.

Taking his remarks into consideration, Alok Kumar said, “We will ensure whether PFI is involved or not in this case. We can’t say directly without any evidence. We are collecting the evidence. But someone has a suspected link with PFI. Still, we are collecting evidence on it. After that only we can say clearly.”

Praveen Nettaru murder case

Praveen Nettaru, a young BJP worker, was hacked to death by swords on the night of July 26 by bike-borne assailants in Bellare village in the district's Sullia taluk. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader was running a broiler shop at Bellare near Puttur. His killing led to tension and protests at several places in Dakshina Kannada district and led to the political blame game in the southern state of Karnataka.

The murder case of Praveen Nettaru was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by the state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as it appeared to be “an organised crime with inter-state links.”