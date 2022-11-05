Praveen Nettaru Murder Probe: NIA Raids 5 Locations In Karnataka; Arrests 3 More Accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted multiple searches in three districts of Karnataka in connection with the BJP Yuva morcha worker Praveen Nettaru murder case, who was hacked to death on July 26. The central agency raided five locations in Dakshina Kannada, Hubli, and Mysuru districts.

NIA also arrested three people who have been identified as Mohammed Iqbal, K Ismail Shafi, and Ibrahim Sha. Indiscriminate documents and electronic devices have also been seized, informed an official. It is pertinent to mention that a total of 10 people have been arrested till now.

10 Accused arrested in Murder Case

After the arrest of Mohammed Iqbal, K Ismail Shafi, and Ibrahim Sha today, the tally has increased to 10. Earlier, 29-year-old Zakir of Savanoor and 27-year-old Shafiq of Bellare were arrested on July 28. Further continuing the investigation, the police arrested 32-year-old Saddam and 42-year-old Haris, both hailing from Pallimajalu in Bellare on August 2. All these four were said to be in contact with the assailants in planning Nettaru’s murder. Later, the police arrested 22-year-old Abid of Sullia and 28-year-old Naufal of Bellare on August 7. These two were said to be part of the planning and recce team.

Notably, in September 2022, NIA raided 32 locations in Puttur, Sullia, and Kadaba taluks of Dakshina Kannada.

Praveen Nettaru murder case

Praveen Nettaru, a young BJP worker, was hacked to death by swords on the night of July 26 by bike-borne assailants in Bellare village in the district's Sullia taluk. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader was running a broiler shop at Bellare near Puttur. His killing led to tension and protests at several places in Dakshina Kannada district and led to the political blame game in the southern state of Karnataka.

The murder case of Praveen Nettaru was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 3 by the state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as it appeared to be “an organised crime with inter-state links.”