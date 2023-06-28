Praveen Nettaru Killers To Face Tough Action: NIA Issues Last Warning

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a final warning to the key accused in the Praveen Nettaru murder case. Three accused Ummer Farooq, Musthafa Paichar and Naushad belonging to the Popular Front of India (PFI) have been asked to surrender by June 30 before the court or else the properties and residences of the accused persons will be confiscated.

NIA has instructed police to make public announcements on the streets in Sullia in Karnataka and police were seen doing it today (June 28). The police were making announcements on the streets asking the accused to surrender across Dakshina Kannada district.

(Image Credit: Republic)

NIA had also announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for people who would provide details on the accused. Officials pasted posters and notices at the residences of Ummer Farooq and Mustafa Paichar, who were staying at Kallumuttu in Sullia.

NIA officials also reached the house of the accused and affixed a copy of the NIA court order asking the accused to surrender within the next two days. NIA is to attach all properties belonging to the accused if they don't surrender within two days.

Just a day ago, NIA conducted extensive searches at the residences of three absconding suspects in the case pertaining to the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru by PFI cadres in Karnataka last year.

Three locations were searched in two districts of Karnataka as part of NIA’s efforts to hunt down the absconders. NIA seized several electronic gadgets and documents during the searches at the houses of Abdul Nasir and Abdul Rahaman in Kodagu district and Naushad in Dakshina Kannada district.

A total of 21 persons, including the absconders, have so far been charge-sheeted by NIA under various Sections of the UA(P) Act, IPC and Arms Act.

Nettaru was hacked to death on 26th July, 2022 in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk at Dakshina Kannada district by PFI ‘Killer Squads’ or ‘Service Teams’. PFI has been indulging in such targeted ‘hate killings’ with the aim of driving a communal wedge and spreading communal hatred with its ultimate objective of establishing an Islamic Rule in India by 2047.