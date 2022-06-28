As the MVA government is on the brink of collapse, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Pravin Darekar wrote to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking his intervention on the unusually large number of Government Resolutions (GRs) and circulars issued by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government amid the political uncertainty in the state. Speaking on this, Pravin Darekar has now claimed that the GRs issued are false and demanded action against it.

According to the letter by Pravin Darekar, around 160 government resolutions were issued by the MVA, which looked “suspicious”. Darekar requested the Governor to intervene in the matter and put a curb on the GRs. Speaking exclusively to Republic on the letter, the BJP leader said that he would write another letter demanding action if needed. “The MVA government is taking decisions in a hurry. I have written over this matter to the Governor,” Darekar said.

“The MVA government have issued many GRs. I have written a letter to the Governor. The Governor has intervened in the matter on a letter written by me,” he said. Further alleging foul play in the matter, Darekar stated that “action should be initiated against the false GRs that has been issued by the state government. There should be no place for corruption in the state,” he said while adding that there is a probability of corruption. He also said that the “government is a minority” in the current scenario.

