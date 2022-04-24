Prayagraj Family Murder: TMC Delegation Meets Victims' Family; Demand CBI Probe Into Case

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation met the family of the victims in Khevrajpur village of Prayagraj on Sunday and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter where five members of a family were brutally murdered and later their house was set on fire.

Speaking to the reporters on Sunday after meeting the family of the victims, TMC Rajya Sabha Member Dola Sen said, "We have come from Mamata Banerjee's side." She said that in the horrific incident where members of the family were killed and later their house was set on fire, the police is silent. Referring to the Uttar Pradesh police, she said, "Police are doing nothing. They are silent." She further added, "The family is demanding a CBI investigation. The DM, SP and the state government must think regarding the CBI inquiry... Central government directing CBI inquiries everywhere, they should see here also."

On the law and order situation in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Dola Sen said, "Situation is very bad in UP. Law and order situation is very bad in UP." Sen added that the TMC delegation which was a five-member fact-finding team will submit the report on the Prayagraj murder case to the chief minister of West Bengal and TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee.

'Situation in UP is very bad': TMC

Earlier while speaking to ANI on Sunday, Dola Sen said, "From Hathras to Unnao, Lakhimpur Kheri to Khebrajpur, the condition of Dalits, women, and minorities are very bad. If you see the report of the National Crime Bureau, then you will know that the situation is very bad in Uttar Pradesh."

"Because of the presence of PM Modi at Centre and Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, people are deprived of authenticated news," she told ANI. Sen further added, "BJP people merely send fact-finding teams to know about the Prayagraj incident which is next to nothing. That's why we are going from TMC's side."

The TMC Rajya Sabha MP, Dola Sen further claimed that no other Chief Minister is as transparent as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "No one is as transparent as she is in another recent instance (referring to the Birbhum violence). Mamata had personally visited the scene of the incident and had even imprisoned the block president of her own party. Others, on the other hand, do not behave in the same way, " she told ANI. "Did Yogi ever visit Khebrajpur and Lakhimpur Kheri?" she asked.

The TMC delegation's visit to Uttar Pradesh came days after the BJP dispatched similar teams to Bogtui in Birbhum district, where nine people were burnt alive, and Hanshkhali in Nadia district where a minor girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped.

5 members of family killed in Prayagraj

Five members of a family were killed with sharp-edged weapons in Khevrajpur village in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. Unidentified assailants brutally slaughtered five members of a family, including women and children, and badly injured another on Friday morning in Khevrajpur village, Tharwai police station, police said according to the PTI.

The deceased were identified as Rajkumar Yadav (55), Rajkumar's daughter Manisha (25), Rajkumar's wife Kusum (50), Rajkumar's daughter-in-law Savita (30), and Rajkumar's granddaughter Mitakshi (2).

According to the PTI, police officials the house was also set on fire. A dog squad and forensic team have reached the spot and the evidence is being collected after inspecting the spot, the police said further on Saturday.