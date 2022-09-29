Last Updated:

Prayed To Goddess Durga To Rid Maharashtra Of 'betrayal & Defections': Uddhav Camp's Danve

Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve visited a Durga pandal in Thane and said he prayed to the Goddess to rid the state of "betrayal and defections".

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve visited a Durga pandal in Thane and said he prayed to the Goddess to rid the state of "betrayal and defections".

Danve, who supports the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, on Wednesday evening, visited a Navratri event organized here by the rebel party faction.

The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed in June this year following a revolt by MLA Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators against the Sena leadership. Shinde was later sworn in as the chief minister along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Talking to reporters after visiting the Navratri pandal, Danve said, "This is the land of thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, thoughts of loyalty. I prayed to the Goddess to rid the state of betrayal and defections." He said in the last three months, citizens of the state have shown which is the "real" Shiv Sena.

Sena founder late Bal Thackeray's thoughts and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's leadership are receiving good support from citizens, he claimed.

