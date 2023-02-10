In the latest twist in the murder case of 23-year-old Mohammed Fazil in Mangaluru's Surathkal area, his father Umar Farooq has alleged that his younger son and brother of Fazil -- Adil was attacked by unknown miscreants on Wednesday night, February 8. Notably, Mohammed Fazil was killed in the Surathkal region of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district near Mangaluru in July 2022.

Umar Farooq, Fazil's father has alleged that the attack on his younger son Adil was a pre-planned attempt. Speaking to the media, Umar Farooq said, "When he was returning to Suratkal, they purposefully nudged his vehicle and 4-5 members assaulted him. This looks like a pre-planned murder. My son said they have weapons as well."

The Mangaluru Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar however said that the clash broke out over the issue of a car brushing past a bike. According to police, Adil has alleged that his car was hit by a scooter in the Ganeshpura area after which the scooter rider along with others assaulted him. Police said two of the three accused were taken into custody while one accused fled from the spot.

Mangaluru Murder Case

A 23-year-old Mohammed Fazil was brutally murdered in the Surathkal region of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district near Mangaluru on July 28, 2022. It was on the same day when Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was in the region to visit the family of Praveen Nettar, the BJP youth leader who was recently murdered in Bellare.

According to the CCTV footage accessed by police, Fazil was hacked to death by a group of men in the same way as Nettar was previously murdered. The CCTV footage shows the group of masked men chasing Fazil and then brutally stabbing him to death. This led to unrest in the area and in July 2022, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code were imposed in the area.

Mangaluru City Police arrested Mohan Singh (26), Srinivas Katipalla (23), Giridhar (23), Deekshith (21), Abhishek (21) and Suhas Shetty (29). According to police, the accused took a car from Ajith Castra (34) luring him to pay Rs 5,000 per day. They took the car for three days.