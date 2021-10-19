Prem Sagar Aziz Quits NC: Former Jammu & Kashmir Min Resigns After Devender Rana's Exit

In yet another jolt to the National Conference (NC), former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Prem Sagar Aziz resigned from the party on Tuesday following the footsteps of ex-party colleague Devendra Singh Rana, who switched to Bharatiya Janata Party recently. Aziz, who was NC's Bani in-charge, said that he was quitting from the party's primary membership along with his supporters.

In a statement, Aziz said that he was in Congress for four decades and had joined NC only because of Rana. "As I know that he is working for the cause of Jammu, I support his cause unequivocally," he said.

"Now that Rana has dissociated himself from the National Conference for the sake of Jammu, I cannot continue in the party and extend my support to Rana," Prem Sagar said in a statement.

Rana, Slathia quit NC

On October 10, Devender Rana, the younger brother of Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Science and Technology, had quit the primary membership of the National Conference also with Surjit Singh Slathia. The two joined BJP in Delhi the next day.

Rana has been advocating for the Jammu declaration which demands restoration of statehood for the Jammu region and not the whole union territory. In NC, his demand was sidelined due to the party's stand on Articles 370 and 35A.

"The core of the declaration will be to engage the people n inter-religion and intra-religion dialogue to bridge the fault-lines being created by divisive forces on the basis of religion and religion," Rana had said.

Recently, responding to former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remark that Rana's exit from the party was more of a personal loss for him, the BJP leader said, "I have worked with (NC president) Farooq Abdullah and (vice president) Omar Abdullah for the past nearly 23 years. I have respect for both of them and it will continue." He further said that politics had brought him to a stage where he had to change direction and way.

On targeted killings, Rana said called it a conspiracy by Pakistan to destabilise communal harmony and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir. "Terrorism has no place in civil society... Under the leadership of Modi and Shah, a befitting response will be given (to Pakistan)," he said.