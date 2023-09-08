Last Updated:

'Prepare For Polls': Confident Omar Abdullah After Party Allotted 'plough' Symbol By SC

JKNC leader Omar Abdullah exuded confidence for the upcoming polls after getting the 'plough symbol' and said now the party can prepare for election.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Abheet Sajwan
Omar Abdullah

JKNC leader Omar Abdullah | Credit: PTI


Former Chief Minister and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah exuded confidence for the upcoming elections after the party was allotted 'plough' symbol by the Supreme Court and said that his colleagues are now ready to begin preparations for the polls.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Abudllah wrote, "Late last night the order was issued. Now my JKNC Kargil colleagues can begin the preparations for the electoral battle in right earnest."

Supreme Court allots 'Plough' symbol to JKNC

This comes after the apex court quashed the notification for elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), which were scheduled on September 10. The top court verdict comes against the backdrop of a petition challenging the denial of allotting the "plough" symbol to the National Conference (NC) candidate.  

READ | Farooq Abdullah steps down as JKNC chief ahead of polls; BJP terms it as 'political drama'

Following this, the administration of Ladakh Union Territory reserved the “plough” symbol for National Conference in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, polls.

The notification read, "In pursuance to the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court dated 06/09/2023 in Civil Appeal No. 5707 of 2023 (SLP No. 18727 of 2023), the symbol “Plough” is hereby reserved for the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Party for the ensuing elections to the 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil.”

JKNC got the verdict we wanted, says Omar Abudullah

On this feat, Abdullah on September 6, wrote on X, "JKNC got the verdict we wanted & deserved. Our symbol, the plough, has been given to us by the Hon Supreme Court earlier this morning. The BJP, ably assisted by a totally biased Ladakh administration, did everything possible to deny us our right. The court saw through this & penalised them with Rs 1 lakh costs imposed on the administration. Congratulations to JKNC Kargil and a huge thank you to Shariq Reyaz for the amazing job he did arguing this in front of the High Court and Supreme Court."

READ | On Bhagwat's remark, AIMIM claims 'RSS believes in supremacy'; JKNC says 'no Muslim...'
READ | JKNC gets ‘Plough’ symbol for contesting LAHDC elections
READ | SC allots 'Plough' symbol to JKNC ahead of Ladakh polls, Omar Abdullah welcomes verdict
READ | Major relief for JKNC as Supreme Court clears 'plough' symbol

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT