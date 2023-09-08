'Prepare For Polls': Confident Omar Abdullah After Party Allotted 'plough' Symbol By SC

Former Chief Minister and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah exuded confidence for the upcoming elections after the party was allotted 'plough' symbol by the Supreme Court and said that his colleagues are now ready to begin preparations for the polls.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Abudllah wrote, "Late last night the order was issued. Now my JKNC Kargil colleagues can begin the preparations for the electoral battle in right earnest."

Supreme Court allots 'Plough' symbol to JKNC

This comes after the apex court quashed the notification for elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), which were scheduled on September 10. The top court verdict comes against the backdrop of a petition challenging the denial of allotting the "plough" symbol to the National Conference (NC) candidate.

Following this, the administration of Ladakh Union Territory reserved the “plough” symbol for National Conference in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, polls.

The notification read, "In pursuance to the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court dated 06/09/2023 in Civil Appeal No. 5707 of 2023 (SLP No. 18727 of 2023), the symbol “Plough” is hereby reserved for the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Party for the ensuing elections to the 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil.”

JKNC got the verdict we wanted, says Omar Abudullah

On this feat, Abdullah on September 6, wrote on X, "JKNC got the verdict we wanted & deserved. Our symbol, the plough, has been given to us by the Hon Supreme Court earlier this morning. The BJP, ably assisted by a totally biased Ladakh administration, did everything possible to deny us our right. The court saw through this & penalised them with Rs 1 lakh costs imposed on the administration. Congratulations to JKNC Kargil and a huge thank you to Shariq Reyaz for the amazing job he did arguing this in front of the High Court and Supreme Court."