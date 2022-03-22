Prepared 'pitch' For Oppn: SKM Makes Stunning Claim; Links Farmers' Agitation & UP Polls

In an astonishing revelation, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Yogendra Yadav indicated that the farmers' agitation was a tool to help Akhilesh Yadav win the UP election. The SKM was an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament.

In a video posted by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday, Yogendra Yadav used a cricket analogy to assert that SP had failed to take advantage of the purported anger against BJP in the wake of the farm stir resulting in a second successive term for CM Yogi Adityanath.

"We have to see the areas in which BJP's votes were reduced and the areas in which its seats were reduced. Because the farmers' agitation was not a player in this match. The role of the farmers' agitation was to prepare the pitch. We prepared the pitch. We used a heavy roller on it so that a fast bowler gets help in taking wickets. But we didn't have to do the bowling. Akhilesh Ji had to do the bowling. And if he couldn't take the wicket of Yogi Ji, one should not blame the pitch curator. The issue is about bowling and batting. Finally, the game is theirs," Yogendra Yadav was heard saying in the video.

It is pertinent to note that BJP won several seats including Meerut, Bulandshahr, Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bijnor, Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Etawah, Auraiya and Farrukhabad in western UP - a hotbed of the protests against the farm laws. Overall, SP won 111 seats with an enhanced vote share of 32.06%. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance bagged 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

Yogendra Yadav explaining role played by him & Rakesh Tikait



“We were preparing pitch for Opposition to take wicket (of Yogi ji) - we made the pitch, we used heavy roller also on the pitch but bowling was to be done by Akhilesh Yadav”



Vaise Match Fixing isko hi bolte hai ! pic.twitter.com/8JUQXGeyOI — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) March 21, 2022

Repeal of farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 was aimed at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere.

Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protected and empowered farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

While the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19, 2021.

On the other hand, 6 states - Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi passed a resolution in their respective assemblies demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws. Amid the impending round of Assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the farm laws were formally repealed in the Monsoon session of Parliament and the agitation was also suspended.