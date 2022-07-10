'Present India Capable Of Fighting Challenges': EAM Jaishankar On COVID-19 & Ukraine War

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday interacted with the youth of Kerala's capital city, Thiruvananthapuram. He said that the government of India is focused on the dreams, aspirations and ambitions of the young people. Addressing the gathering, EAM stated that if the COVID pandemic would have happened a few years back, India couldn't have handled it at the time and the nation would have been dependent on other countries. However, the new India is one of the very few countries that managed to invent their own vaccines, he added.

"If we talk about COVID-19, India is among the big countries which have the highest rate of vaccination. We are a country that made our own vaccination and invented our own vaccines. We were also among the few countries that had a CoWIN app to keep a record and maintain digital certificates of those vaccinated," he said.

He added, "Your India is very different from the India of my youth days. It is a nation today capable of finding solutions to the challenges with Indian talents and capabilities which we could not have imagined a few years earlier".

Kerala | Present India is already very different from the India of my youth. It is an India which is capable of looking at challenges & finding solutions, of doing things in India with Indian talent & capabilities in a manner that we couldn't have imagined earlier: EAM Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/sZ3aVESJzz — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

Further into his address, EAM Jaishankar opened up about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and stated that no other country in the world took out their students in a manner as India did during amid war. In old days, we would have been stuck. "Today, whether it is COVID-19 or Operation Ganga the big change for me is that we can do it and solve it. The country is changing and things must too. We have a leader (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) who has ambition and leads us to a very different future".

