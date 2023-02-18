President Droupadi Murmu Embarks Her Two-day Visit To Tamil Nadu

President Droupadi Murmu landed at the Madurai Airport this morning for a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, where she was welcomed by Governor RN Ravi and Minister Mano Thangaraj.

Ahead of her visit to Madurai, the security arrangements were heightened, state police sources informed.

Tamil Nadu | President Droupadi Murumu arrives at Madurai airport. pic.twitter.com/kVOHkEo7sR — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

President Murmu’s 2-day Tamil Nadu visit

As a part of the two-day tour, she offered prayers at the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple. The security team of the President personally inspected the security arrangements at the temple. The District Collector also reviewed the security with the heads of all the departments inside the temple, sources said.

She will be attending the Mahashivratri celebrations organised by the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on February 18. The next day President Murmu will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington and address the members of the 78th Staff Course.

Post the Swami Darshan at the temple, she will participate in the Annadhana program. The security team is also going through the list of people who are staying at the hotels in Madurai. Moreover, as a part of security preparedness, checks at railway stations and airports have also been strengthened.

All drone flying exercises have been banned in the Madurai district on February 17 and 18, sources added.

Image: ANI