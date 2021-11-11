President Kovind Attends 51st Conference Of Governors & LGs; Lauds Centre's COVID Strategy

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday addressed the 51st Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The conference was attended by the Governors and Lieutenant Governors from all states and union territories across the country in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the event. Meanwhile, Thursday's conference is the fourth one to be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind. The last conference was held in 2019. Also, it has been a tradition followed since India's independence.

The first conference of governors was held in 1949 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and was presided over by C Rajagopalachari, the last Governor-General of India.

President Kovind lauds Centre for efficient COVID management

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for guiding efficient COVID-19 management and strategy across the country, President Ram Nath Kovind, at the 51st conference of governors and lieutenant governors, outlined the efforts made by the central government concerning the vaccination coverage followed by proper treatment to patients. He also spoke on the production of vaccinations in India and said that India is on its way to vaccinating the maximum number of people in the country. He also touched upon several other topics concerning the national interest and spoke on India's development in these fields.

Meanwhile, President Kovind paid his respects to late former governors Kalyan Singh, Lalji Tandon, and Mridula Sinha.

