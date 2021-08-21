President Kovind, FM Sitharaman, Other Leaders Condole Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh's Demise

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh breathed his last on Saturday after battling a prolonged illness. President Ram Nath Kovind, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Jyotiraditya Scindia and other leaders have condoled the demise of the veteran politician.

President Ram Nath Kovind said that Kalyan Singh dignified the offices he held and pursued clean and purged governance of criminals and corruption. "His demise leaves a vacuum in public life. My heartfelt condolences," he said.

Kalyan Singh ji had a magical connect with masses. As Chief Minister of UP, he determinedly pursued clean politics and purged governance of criminals and corruption. He dignified the offices he held. His demise leaves a vacuum in public life. My heartfelt condolences.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Kalyan Singh worked for the betterment of backward classes and youth and women. "Saddened by the demise of Shri. Kalyan Singh, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh," she tweeted.

Saddened by the demise of Shri. Kalyan Singh, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He worked for the betterment of backward classes, youth and women.

Dedicated to serving the nation, he was a good administrator.

Dedicated to serving the nation, he was a good administrator.

"It is very sad to know about the passing away of Shri Kalyan Singh Ji, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, former Governor of Rajasthan. my deepest condolences. May Lord Shri Ram give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear this loss," Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, राजस्थान के पूर्व राज्यपाल श्री कल्याण सिंह जी के निधन की सूचना अत्यंत दुःखद है। मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं।

प्रभु श्रीराम दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति और परिजनों को ये दुख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 21, 2021

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he is saddened. Calling him a strong voice of backward communities, Yediyurappa said that the former UP Chief Minister will be remembered for his charismatic leadership and integrity in public life.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of senior BJP leader & former CM of UP Shri Kalyan Singh Ji. A strong voice of backward communities, Kalyan Singh Ji will always be remembered for his charismatic leadership and integrity in public life. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati condoling the demise of Kalyan Singh tweeted: "Very sad to hear about the demise of BJP's stalwart leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Kalyan Singh Ji. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters. May God provide them strength to bear this sorrow."

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called him a voice of underprivileged and efficient administrator who made immense contributions to national building. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav also condoled the demise of Kalyan Singh.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai also said that he is saddened by the passing away of the veteran politician.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that three-day state mourning will be declared to condole the demise of Kalyan Singh. The former Chief Minister's last rites will be performed on the bank of River Ganga in Narora on Monday, August 23, evening. A public holiday has also been declared on Monday.

