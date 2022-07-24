President Kovind Hosts Dinner For President-elect Murmu, VP Naidu, PM Modi & Union Mins

President Ram Nath Kovind, on the eve of demitting his office, hosted a dinner for President-elect Smt Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The pictures shared by Rashtrapati Bhavan show President Kovind and the Council of ministers greeting each other. Another image shows President Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind, President-elect Droupadi Murmu, VP Naidu and PM Modi talking.

President Shri Ram Nath Kovind hosted dinner for President-elect Smt Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/xRLPzOYxlB — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2022

In an address to the nation earlier, Kovind expressed his gratitude to all the countrymen and public representatives for electing him to the office of President five years ago. He also emphasised that the country is getting equipped to make the 21st century "the century of India".

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President on Monday followed by 21 gun salute

Kovind was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017, for a five-year term. Murmu will be sworn in as the next President on Monday followed by a 21-gun salute.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the ceremony will take place at the central hall of Parliament at 10.15 a.m. on Monday where Chief Justice NV Ramana will administer the oath of the office of the President to her. The new President will then deliver an address.

On Thursday, Murmu scripted history after beating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in a one-sided battle. She would become India's first tribal President.

Murmu won the poll by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after obtaining over 64 percent of the valid votes of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college, to succeed Kovind to become the country's 15th president. Murmu obtained 6,76,803 votes against Sinha's 3,80,177 votes.

Notably, she will be the first President to be born after independence and is the youngest to occupy the top post. She is also the second woman to become the President.