President Kovind on visit of Jammu, Himachal Pradesh from June 9-11

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Jammu and Himachal Pradesh from June 9 to 11, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday said.

The President will address the 5th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management at Jammu on Thursday, it said.

On June 10, he will address the 6th annual convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala, the statement added. PTI AKV AKV TDS TDS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)