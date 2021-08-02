President Kovind To Inaugurate Centenary Celebrations Of TN Legislative Council On April 2

President Ram Nath Kovind is embarking on a three-day official visit to Tamil Nadu from April 2, 2021. His visit coincides with the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Tamil Nadu's Legislative Assembly. The President is scheduled to unveil a portrait of former Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Kalaignar Karunanidhi in the State Legislative Assembly housed at St. George Fort in Chennai.

Following the high-profile event, the President is expected to take a brief sojourn at the Raj Bhavan Ooty campus, where he will stay for two days. His time there will also include a function at the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington in the Nilgris district on Wednesday, August 4.

When will President Kovind arrive in Tamil Nadu?

According to reports in the local media, as many as 7,000 police personnel will be deployed in the run-up to the President's visit to Tamil Nadu. President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive at Chennai Airport at 12:45 PM on August 2 from Delhi to attend the centenary celebration of the State Legislative Assembly in Guindy, Chennai.

In the wake of this situation, security arrangements have been intensified between August 2-August 3, for the duration of his time in Chennai. It is here that 7,000 policemen are expected to be on security detail along the routes the President will be covering. It is understood that traffic would be diverted for a few hours to avoid any untoward incidents in the area.

History of Madras Legislative Assembly

The Madras Legislative Council was the largest gathering of its kind in India, constituted with 127 members in 1921, which included a total of 98 elected representatives, who were given a fixed term of three years to work for the people in the pre-independent era. The elected body would meet at Fort St. George regularly to carry out their public duties. It was inaugurated by Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught, and uncle of George V, Emperor of England, on January 12, 1921.

The State Legislature - Origin and Evolution

Fort St. George was historically known as White Town and was the first British fortress constructed in India. It was founded 382 years ago in 1639 in Madras before its change in nomenclature to Chennai. The construction of the fort acted as an anchor for further settlements and trading activity, in what was originally an uninhabited land. As trading flourished, the city evolved around the fortress. The fort currently houses the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly and other official buildings.