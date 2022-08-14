President Murmu Addresses Nation On Independence Day Eve; 'Democracy In India's Roots'

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday delivered her maiden address to the nation on the eve of the 75th Independence Day. The President said that India's independence is a victory of democracy. She noted that India adopted universal adult suffrage since Independence and women had voting rights from the beginning, unlike most democracies where women had to struggle for a long time to get the right to vote. She said that the world is looking at India as a global power.

President Murmu said that August 14 is celebrated as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to promote social harmony, human empowerment and unity.

"On 15 August 1947, we cut the shackles of colonial rule. While celebrating the anniversary of that auspicious day, we salute all the freedom fighters. They sacrificed everything so that we can all breathe in a free India," she said.

She said that India can be credited to have helped the world discover the true potential of democracy. "We Indians proved sceptics wrong. Democracy not only grew roots in this soil but it was also enriched too," Murmu added.

Murmu noted that India's growth is becoming more inclusive and regional disparities are also reducing. "I request every citizen of the country to know about their fundamental duties, follow them, so that our nation can touch new heights."

'India adopted universal adult suffrage from very beginning'

The President added, "In most democratic countries, women had to struggle for a long time to get the right to vote. But from the very beginning of our republic, India adopted universal adult suffrage."

She added, "Women are moving ahead overcoming many stereotypes and barriers. Their increasing participation in social and political processes would prove decisive. Today the number of elected women representatives in our Panchayati Raj Institutions is more than fourteen lakhs...From being fighter-pilot to space scientists, our daughters are shining in every field."

She said that 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' was launched in March 2021 by reviving the memory of the Dandi Yatra. "That epoch-making movement established our struggle on the world stage. Our festival was started by honoring him. This festival is dedicated to the people of India."

"In celebrating Independence Day, we celebrate our ‘Bharatiyata’. India is full of diversity. But, we all also have something in common. It is this common thread that binds us together & inspires us to walk together with the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," she said.

Murmu also welcomed the government's decision to celebrate November 15 as 'Tribal Pride Day'. "Our tribal superheroes are not just local or regional icons but they are a source of inspiration for the entire nation."

She also praised India's COVID vaccination drive, which is the largest in the world. "We launched the largest vaccination campaign in human history with an indigenously manufactured vaccine. Last month, we crossed the 200 crore vaccine coverage mark. Our achievements in dealing with this epidemic have been more than many developed countries of the world."

On National Education Policy (NEP), the President said that it is aimed at preparing future generations for the next stage of the industrial revolution, reconnecting them with heritage.

Murmu, 64, a Santhal tribal hailing from Odisha, took oath as the 15th President on July 25. She is the youngest and first tribal woman to hold the top constitutional post. She is the first President to be born after Independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on August 15. This year marks the 75th year of India's independence.