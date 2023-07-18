Last Updated:

President Murmu Condoles Demise Of Ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, Says Country Loses Eminent Personality

 President Droupadi Murmu said his impact on the national political space will always be remembered. Chandy, 79, passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said

Politics News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
 President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy

 President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, Image: PTI/File


 President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and said his impact on the national political space will always be remembered. Chandy, 79, passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said.

"In the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, the country has lost an eminent personality who was dedicated to serving the people. His contribution to the progress of Kerala and his impact on the national political space will always be remembered. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family and his countless followers," Murmu tweeted. 

 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT