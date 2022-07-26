President Murmu Gets Opposition's Letter Claiming Agencies' Misuse By Centre

With continued disruptions propelling adjournments during the ongoing Monsoon session, the joint Opposition parties addressed a letter to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Tuesday. Putting the blame on the government under the National Democratic Alliance for stalling so far entirely the Session, the Opposition claimed that those in power have refused to have an urgent discussion on the pressing issue of price rise and increase in GST rates on essential food items.

"There are many precedents for such an urgent debate but this time the government is adamant and not allowing it," the parties said in the letter. The letter comes in the aftermath of 19 MPs being suspended in Rajya Sabha, and four in Lok Sabha for 'misconduct' by sloganeering with placards against the government. The MPs suspended are from Congress, TMC, CPI, CPI (M), DMK, and TRS among others.

'Govt using agencies against Oppn to divert the attention of public from real issues'

Through the letter, it was brought to the attention of President Murmu the 'continued and intensifying misuse' of investigative agencies by the Modi government, which was called a part of the systematic vendetta campaign against its political opponents. "The law is the law and must be enforced without fear or fervour, but it cannot be used, as it is presently being done, arbitrarily, selectively and without any justification whatsoever against prominent leaders of numerous Opposition parties. The sole aim of this campaign is to destroy reputations and weaken the forces fighting the BJP ideologically and politically. It is also being carried out to divert the attention of the people of our country from their most urgent day-to-day concerns of price rise of essential commodities, increasing unemployment and loss of livelihood and mounting insecurity of life, liberty and property," read the letter, which had over 10 signatories.

This comes at a time when Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. TMC's Partha Chatterjee is under the custody of the ED and Manik Bhattacharya has been summoned for questioning by the agency in connection with the SSC recruitment scam. Also, AAP's Satyendar Jain is in the custody of the agency in a money laundering case.