Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 98th Birth Anniversary: President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary. PM lauded the contribution and leadership of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said, “Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people,” posting a video on social media.

Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people. pic.twitter.com/tDYNKiGXxj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s memorial and paid floral tributes at Sadaiv Atal in Delhi, which was dedicated to the nation on his 94th birth anniversary.

Delhi | President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay floral tribute at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/sIpjzeUmNL — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

Delhi | Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Hardeep Singh Puri pay floral tribute at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/td2mUfyuvF — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

‘Good Governance Day 2022’

BJP, as a customary practice every year, has been celebrating Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday as ‘Good Governance Day’ with organising programmes with social welfare themes.

Following the practice, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh also organised numerous programs including Kavi Sammelans, debates, and poetry recitals, at various places in the state, as per an official statement, reported ANI.

"In the memory of Atal ji, a short play on his life will also be staged. Apart from this, the Atal Geet Ganga programme will be organised by the Culture Department in Bateshwar, Agra, in which Sudhir Narayan, Archi, Shreya, Deshdeep and Rinku will sing poems written by the former Prime Minister," the statement read.

Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh also inaugurated Good Governance week from December 19-25, at the Vigyan Bhawan. Following the launch, he inaugurated a five-day “Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore”, a nationwide campaign for the redressal of public grievances and improving service delivery. He will also launch the revamped Probity Portal, e-HRMS 2.0 Portal. The minister will also launch the mobile application of the iGoTKarmayogi portal by Karmayogi Bharat to create professional, well-trained, and future-ready civil service for India.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkarsingh Dhami on Saturday launched the Livelihood management programme in the border and disaster-affected areas of the state at the CM camp office. He further also instructed the concerned officials to make arrangements for bonfires at prominent places, as a part of the campaign. He also directed to ensure blankets and warm clothes are made available to the needy. "This work should be taken as a campaign from tomorrow, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Late Atal ji, and Good Governance Day," Dhami said, adding that proper arrangements should be made to protect the homeless from cold.