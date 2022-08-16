President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary

Leaders across the political spectrum of the country including President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday, August 16, paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal'

#LIVE | Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar pay floral tribute to former Prime Minister at 'Sadaiv Atal' Samadhi in national capital. Tune in - https://t.co/g7JNJa31xM pic.twitter.com/bFp4LYwYOv — Republic (@republic) August 16, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the ‘Sadaiv Atal’ Samadhi in the National capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, former President Ram Nath Kovind and other party leaders were also present at the memorial and paid their homage to statesman and saffron stalwart.

#LIVE | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal.



Watch coverage here - https://t.co/fyBXo9ZXkE pic.twitter.com/ZFfqIbK8Uz — Republic (@republic) August 16, 2022

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. I bow to him. Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave the mantra of development and good governance to the country. His entire life is a reflection of the depth of his personality and the height of his creativity. His contribution to the journey of India is unforgettable."

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर मैं उन्हें स्मरण करते हुए नमन करता हूँ। देश को विकास और सुशासन का मंत्र देने वाले अटलजी का पूरा जीवन उनके व्यक्तित्व की गहराई और कृतित्व की ऊँचाई का प्रतिबिम्ब है।भारत की विकास यात्रा में उनका योगदान अविस्मरणीय है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 16, 2022

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Revered Atal Ji spend every moment of his life restoring the glory of Mother Bharati. He started a new era for the welfare of the poor and good governance in Indian politics and at the same time made the world realise the courage and strength of India. Tributes to him on his death anniversary."

श्रद्धेय अटल जी ने माँ भारती के गौरव को पुनर्स्थापित करने के लिए अपने जीवन का प्रत्येक क्षण खपाया।

उन्होंने भारतीय राजनीति में गरीब कल्याण व सुशासन के नए युग की शुरुआत की और साथ ही विश्व को भारत के साहस व शक्ति का भी अहसास कराया।



आज उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें नमन। pic.twitter.com/YvDObm0Ikf — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2022

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna awardee, and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee served thrice as the Prime Minister of India. Prominent writer and an efficient leader, Vajpayee is known for his outstanding contribution to Indian politics and the nation. He passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi.