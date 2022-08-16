Last Updated:

President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi & other leaders paid floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary on Tuesday, August 16.

Leaders across the political spectrum of the country including President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday, August 16, paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to former  Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the ‘Sadaiv Atal’ Samadhi in the National capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, former President Ram Nath Kovind and other party leaders were also present at the memorial and paid their homage to statesman and saffron stalwart.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. I bow to him. Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave the mantra of development and good governance to the country. His entire life is a reflection of the depth of his personality and the height of his creativity. His contribution to the journey of India is unforgettable."

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Revered Atal Ji spend every moment of his life restoring the glory of Mother Bharati. He started a new era for the welfare of the poor and good governance in Indian politics and at the same time made the world realise the courage and strength of India. Tributes to him on his death anniversary."

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna awardee, and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee served thrice as the Prime Minister of India. Prominent writer and an efficient leader, Vajpayee is known for his outstanding contribution to Indian politics and the nation. He passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi. 

