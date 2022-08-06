President Murmu Wishes Vice-President Elect Dhankhar; 'rich Experience Of Public Life'

President of India Droupadi Murmu congratulated Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar on his victory. Earlier on Saturday, Jagdeep Dhankhar won the Vice Presidential elections with 528 votes as the former West Bengal defeated joint opposition candidate Magret Alva received 182 votes in the recently concluded elections. On August 11, Jagdeep Dhankhar will be sworn in as India's vice president. The current vice president Venkaiah Naidu's term ends on August 10.

President Murmu congratulated Dhankhar and wished him best wishes for his new tenure. She also added that the nation will benefit from the long public life of Dhankhar. President Murmu said, "Congratulations to Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected the Vice President of India. The nation will benefit from your long and rich experience of public life. My best wishes for a productive and successful tenure."

PM Modi meets Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on his overwhelming victory after he was chosen as India's 14th Vice President and vice presidential candidate for the NDA. PM Modi and BJP President JP Nadda congratulated the new V-P while meeting Dhankhar at the home of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi.

In the pictures, PM Modi could be seen addressing and congratulating Jagdeep Dhankhar on becoming the nation's new vice president.

PM Narendra Modi meets Vice-President elect Jagdeep Dhankhar soon after his election to the office, at his residence in Delhi

About Jagdeep Dhankhar

Dhankhar, who was born on May 18, 1951, is from a small town in Rajasthan's Kithana in the Jhunjhunu region. He attended Sainik School in Chittorgarh for his final year of high school. He was admitted to Maharaja's College at the University of Rajasthan in Jaipur in the ensuing years, where he eventually earned a B.Sc. in Physics. He then enrolled in an LLB programme there in 1978, finishing his degree in 1979.

After being elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Lok Sabha district of Jhunjhunu in 1989 and a Union Minister in 1990 while serving as the Janata Dal's representative at the time, Dhankhar entered politics. Later in 1993, he was chosen to represent Rajasthan's Kishangarh in the Ajmer district as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), a position he held for five years until 1998. Dhankhar served as a representative for the Kishangarh seat in the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha from 1993 to 1998. In 2003, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On July 16, the NDA named Jadgeep Dhankhar, the former Union Minister and governor of West Bengal at the time, as its vice presidential candidate. The opposition announced a former union minister and governor of Goa, Rajasthan, and Gujarat as their joint candidate the very following day to challenge him.