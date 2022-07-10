President Ram Nath Kovind greets people on Eid with tweet in Urdu

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted people on Eid through a tweet in Urdu on Sunday, and asked them to dedicate themselves to the service of humanity and work for all-round development of the country.

In his tweet, the President chose the Urdu language which was welcomed by some of the people on the micro-blogging social site.

Congratulations to the people of the country, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, he said.

عید الاضحی کے مقدس موقعے پر ملک کے عوام بالخصوص ہمارے مسلمان بھائیوں، بہنوں کو مبارکباد۔ عید الاضحی کا تہوار قربانی اور انسانیت کی خدمت کا درس دیتا ہے۔ آئیے اس مقدس موقعے پرانسانیت کی خدمت کے لئے خود کو وقف کریں اور ملک کی خوشحالی اور جامع ترقی کے لئے کام کرنے کا عہد کریں۔ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 10, 2022

"The festival of Eid-ul-Adha teaches sacrifice and service to humanity. On this auspicious occasion, let us dedicate ourselves to the service of humanity and pledge to work for the prosperity and comprehensive development of the country," the President tweeted.

He also posted a similar Eid greeting in Hindi. PTI SKL IJT