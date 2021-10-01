'President Ram Nath Kovind Has Empowered Poor', Says PM Modi On His 76th Birthday

On the 76th birthday of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers extended their wishes and prayed for his long life. PM Modi described the President as a 'humble' person while adding that 'his focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary'. Meanwhile, union leaders including Nitin Gadkari, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Chief Ministers including Pramod Sawant and N. Biren Singh also wished President Kovind.

'May he lead a long and healthy life,' wished PM Modi for President Ram Nath Kovind.

Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. Due to his humble personality, he has endeared himself to the entire nation. His focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary. May he lead a long and healthy life. @rashtrapatibhvn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2021

Taking to Koo, Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari asserted in Hindi, 'may you stay healthy and long, I pray to God'.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla posted a smiling picture of both the leaders and asserted, 'under your guidance, the country is moving towards 'prosperity'.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant gave his 'warm wishes' to the President and wished for his 'healthy and happy life'.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also prayed for healthy life of the President.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said President's 'leadership, wisdom and decency will always inspire the future leaders of this country' and wished prayed for his long and healthy life.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Keshav Prasad Maurya described the President as 'proud and successful' leader while wishing him his 76th birthday.

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda prayed that 'almighty shower all his blessings upon him and may he have many more years of a healthy and happy life ahead'.

Here are the wishes from other political leaders for President Ram Nath Kovind.

President Ram Nath Kovind turns 76

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also wished the President good health and many more years in the service of the nation on his birthday. Kovind was born on October 1, 1945, at Paraunkh village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017. 'He is known for his simplicity, high ethics and remarkable vision. May he be blessed with good health, happiness and many more years in the service of the nation,' Naidu tweeted.