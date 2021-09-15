President Ram Nath Kovind Wishes Subramanian Swamy With A Note On His Birthday

President Ram Nath Kovind recently wished Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Subramaniyan Swamy with a special note on his birthday. In the note, President conveyed his best wishes to the tall leader and wished him good health and happiness. Subramaniyan Swamy, who has spent more than four decades serving the people of the nation, was apprised by the President to continue his dedicated service to the nation for many coming years.

I was happy to receive greeting from India’s respected President pic.twitter.com/aANHMKqX5a — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 15, 2021

Swamy is an open critic

Born on September 15, 1939, Swamy turned 82 on Wednesday, the economic prodigy is known for being outspoken and straightforward with his opinions. The BJP top leader has been in news several times for criticising his own party leadership and the Modi government’s decisions. Be it PM Modi’s image on the vaccine certificate or the central government’s economic policies, Swamy has never restrained himself from expressing his opinions.

Swamy took down CM Jayalalithaa and was a vocal critic of former PM Indira Gandhi

One of the founders of the Janata Party, Swamy has fiercely brought down the opposition parties as well. He was instrumental in exposing the 2G scam and also dragged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to the court in the case, which later led to her conviction in the matter. Swamy was also known as a great critic to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He also stood up to her. Indira Gandhi had rejected Swami's views on an open economy, and Swami had criticised the Indira Gandhi government in his statements. Indira Gandhi reportedly didn’t like Swami and his vocal criticism.

Swamy’s Political career

Subramanian Swamy is a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. He was one of the Janata Party's founding members. He served as the party's president from its founding in 1990 till its merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2013. (BJP). Swamy earned his master's degree in mathematics from the University of Delhi before going on to Harvard University to get his doctorate in economics. His role in the Sarvodaya movement propelled him into politics. Between 1974 and 1999, he was elected to the Lok Sabha five times.

(Image: PTI/ Twitter)