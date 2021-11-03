Sonia Gandhi Accepts Captain Amarinder Singh's Resignation From Congress

Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday accepted former Punjab Chief Minister and party member Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the party's General Secretary KC Venugopal informed that the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress has been accepted by Sonia Gandhi.

On Tuesday, Captain Amarinder tendered his resignation from the Congress party with a 7-page-long letter in which he listed all the reasons that led to him taking this extreme step. The former Punjab Chief Minister in the letter had underlined that he was deeply hurt by Sonia Gandhi's behaviour as well as that of her children Rahul and Priyanka, who he pointed out he still considered his own. He stemmed it all back to his relation with Rajeev Gandhi, who Captain Amarinder said he knew on a personal level and that too, from school days.

The primary cause of the hurt, as was evident from the letter, was Captain Amarinder's sour relation with Sidhu. In the letter, he noted that "Sidhu's only claim to fame was that he would abuse me and my government on a regular basis. I am old enough to be his father but did not stop him from using the filthiest and most vile language against me both publicly and privately."

Rather than being questioned, Amarinder Singh said, Sidhu was being patronized by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. "While you chose to turn a blind eye to the shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided and abetted by the General Secretary in-charge Harish Rawat, perhaps the most individual I had the occasion to make acquaintance off," he said. The Captain reiterated that Sidhu is a person of an unstable mind and one day the party will regret it. "I am sure you must be regretting now," he said.

Amarinder Singh announces the name of his party

Having ventilated his grievances towards his former party, Captain Amarinder Singh went on to announce the name of his own party- ‘Punjab Lok Congress’. With the announcement, the former Punjab CM added that the party's approval was pending before the Election Commission of India, and once that is done, the symbol of the party will be approved.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh even before the announcement of the name of the party had said that he was in talks with like-minded parties like BJP for alliance in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. "I want to build a strong collective force for Punjab and its farmers," he had said earlier.