President Wraps Up Two-day Visit To Puducherry, Seen Off At Airport By Lt Guv And CM

President Droupadi Murmu left Puducherry Tuesday after wrapping up her two-day visit to the Union Territory.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy and officials were among those who saw her off at the airport.

Murmu left by special flight for Chennai enroute Delhi, official sources said.

Earlier in the day, the President visited Aurobindo Ashram to pay homage at the memorial of Sri Aurobindo, the spiritual savant and founder of the Ashram, and also at the memorial of the Mother of the Ashram (Meira Alfasa) on its precincts.

Later, she paid a visit to Auroville, an international township, situated in the territorial limits of neighbouring Tamil Nadu and participated in the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo.

This is Murmu's first visit to Puducherry after she became President.

She had paid rich tributes at a civic reception accorded to her by the territorial government on Monday to the significant progress Puducherry was making in various fields.