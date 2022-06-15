Presidential Poll: Names Of 11 Aspirants Accessed; Lalu Prasad Yadav's Namesake In Fray

The process to file nominations for the presidential elections began with the Election Commission of India issuing a notification on Wednesday. A total of 11 nominations for the President's post were filed on Day 1, with names of all aspirants exclusively accessed by Republic Media Network. Of the 11 is Dr K Padmarajan, a homoeopathic doctor-turned-businessman from Tamil Nadu, who is named by the Limca Book of Record as the 'most unsuccessful candidate'.

Also, Delhi-based businessman Jeevan Kumar Mittal has filed his nomination. Mittal is famous for writing over 5,000 letters to the President and had even filed his nomination for the Presidential post in 2012 and 2017. Mohammad Abdul Hamid Patel and Sairo Bano Mohammad Patel, who in 2017 became the first couple to file nominations to contest India’s presidential elections, have put their names for the Presidential race in 2022 as well.

Apart from the aforementioned, Lalu Prasad Yadav has thrown his hat in the ring. However, this Lalu Prasad Yadav is not the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, but his namesake, belonging to his "karmabhoomi” (land of work), Saran district.

Besides, T. Ramesh and A. Manithan from Tamil Nadu, Shyam Nandan Prasad from Bihar, Dr Daya Shankar Agrawal & Om Prakash Kharbanda from Delhi and Mandati Thirupathi Reddy from Andhra Pradesh are also among the 11 nominees.

The last day for filing a nomination is June 29, after which the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on June 30. The elections, if required, for the new President, will take place on July 18. The counting of votes, if required, will take place on July 21.

4,809 lawmakers to elect the new President of India

As per Article 54, the President of India is elected indirectly by what is called an electoral college. The electoral college consists of elected members of both houses of Parliament and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including Union Terrirories Delhi and Puducherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college and, therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election. Similarly, members of the legislative councils are also not electors for the presidential election.

In this year's Presidential elections, around 4,809 lawmakers, including 776 Members of Parliament, and 4,033 Members of Legislative Assembly will elect the new President of India.