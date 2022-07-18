Presidential Election: BJP Predicts Cross-voting By Congress & NCP MLAs For Droupadi Murmu

Amid the infighting in MVA, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar claimed that many Congress and NCP MLAs will also vote for Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election. Speaking to the media on Monday ahead of the commencement of voting, Shelar highlighted that the legislators will heed the voice of the people who want to see a woman from the tribal community as the next President of India. Earlier on July 12, the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray defied the MVA line and declared support for the NDA's presidential candidate.

BJP's Ashish Shelar remarked, "Many MLAs of Maha Vikas Aghadi will cross party lines and vote in favour of Droupadi Murmu. Droupadi Ji will get a big lead from Maharashtra. This will be clear on the 21st. I feel that the MLAs should listen to the voice of the people. Today, the voice of the people is very clear. As India is marking 75 years of Independence, this is the first time that a woman belonging to the tribal community can occupy the President's post. The MLAs will pay heed to the voice of the people."

NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu's win is certain. We have full faith that she will win record votes from Maharashtra: Ashish Shelar, Chief Whip, Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra Assembly pic.twitter.com/pdJMCu3jtl — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

Presidential election

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held today. The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising 776 elected members of Parliament and 4033 members of the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. As the total value of votes of the electors is 10,86,431, the winner needs to bag at least 5,43,216 votes. After JMM became the latest opposition party to back NDA's Droupadi Murmu, she is likely to get over 60% of the votes in the Presidential election.

When she was announced as the candidate, BJP and its allies constituted 48% of the electoral college implying that they required the support of a few more parties to sail through. Though her victory was more or less certain with parties like BJD and YSRCP extending their support, Murmu's victory margin is set to soar further with the backing of opposition parties such as TDP, and JD(S), Shiv Sena, JMM, and BSP. Meanwhile, AAP which has 21,308 votes decided to back Yashwant Sinha.