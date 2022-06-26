Presidential Election: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar Exudes Confidence In Droupadi Murmu's Win

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar has exuded confidence in Droupadi Murmu and stated that the NDA candidate will win the upcoming presidential polls and become the first tribal woman to do so. Notably, he also added that the NDA's presidential candidate will win the elections with a huge majority.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, "Our (NDA's Presidential candidate) Droupadi Murmu is poised to win the election by a majority. She would become the first tribal woman in India to serve as the President. We welcome that."

Race to Raisina Hills

Former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu is the candidate for the NDA, whereas Yashwant Sinha, who served as Finance Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration, is the candidate for the opposition in the Raisina Hill elections. Murmu will be the first President ever to be born in the post-Independence era if elected. It is also important to mention that she will be India's second female president and the first woman from a tribal community to hold the office of President.

Earlier, in front of prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda, and chief executives of numerous states, Droupadi Murmu submitted her nomination for the Presidential elections. She has reached out to prominent opposition leaders like Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Yashwant Sinha has asked PM Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for their support in the polls and will file his candidacy on June 27. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also received a call from Sinha, who reminded the CM of the promise the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had made when he was named the joint opposition candidate for the presidential elections.

Murmu has already been provided with a Z+ security cover by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. "The Centre has accorded a Z+ security cover of CRPF commandos to the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu," officials said on June 22, PTI reported. On the other hand, Yashwant Sinha has also been provided with security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The counting of votes for the Presidential election is scheduled for July 21.

