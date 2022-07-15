Last Updated:

EXPLAINER | Presidential Election: Droupadi Murmu Set To Win Over 60% Of Total Votes; Number Game Here

After JMM became the latest opposition party to back NDA's Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, she is likely to get over 60% of the votes in the presidential election. 

Written By
Akhil Oka
Droupadi Murmu, presidential election

Image: Twitter


After JMM became the latest opposition party to back NDA's Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, she is likely to get over 60% of the votes in the Presidential election. As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is coming to an end on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18 and the votes will be counted on July 21. The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising 776 elected members of Parliament and 4033 members of the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. As the total value of votes of the electors is 10,86,431, the winner needs to bag at least 5,43,216 votes.

When Murmu was announced as the candidate, BJP and its allies constituted 48% of the electoral college implying that they required the support of a few more parties to sail through. Though her victory was more or less certain with parties like BJD and YSRCP extending their support, Murmu's victory margin is set to soar further with the backing of opposition parties such as TDP, JD(S), Shiv Sena, JMM and BSP. Meanwhile, AAP which has 21,308 votes is yet to declare its decision on whether to back Murmu or Yashwant Sinha. 

Murmu is set to get over 6.69 lakh votes: 

Party Votes from states Votes from MPs Total
BJP  1,85,081  2,80,700  4,65,781
JDU  7901  14,700  22,601
AIADMK  11,088  2800  11,088
LJP  -  4200  4200
NISHAD Party  1248  -  1248
Apna Dal (S)  2496  1400  3896
NPP  549  1400  1949
NPF  126  700  826
MNF  216  1400  1616
AJSU  352  700  1052
NDPP  378  700  1078
SKM  133  700  833
RPI (A)  -  700  700
AGP  1044  700  1744
PMK   880  700  1580
Tamil Maanila Congress  -  700  700
AINRC  160  -  160
JJP  1120  -  1120
UDP  136  -  136
IPPT  182  -  182
BJD  16,986  14,700  31,686
YSRCP  24,009  21,700  45,709
TDP  3657  2800  6457
JMM  5280  2100  7380
SBSP  1248  -  1248
BSP  841  7700  8541
SAD  348  1400  1748
Shiv Sena  9625  14,700  24,325
JD(S)  4234  1400  5634
PSP-L  208  -  208
JSS  175  -  175
RSP  175  -  175
BVA  525  -  525
PJP  350  -  350
MNS  175  -  175
PWPI  175  -  175
JSP  159  -  159
HAM  692  -  692
MGP  40  -  40
HLP  112  -  112
KPA  36  -  36
PDF  68  -  68
HSPDP  34  -  34
JSD(L)  416  -  416
Independents  4209  3500  7709
Total  2,86,867  3,82,200  6,69,067

Presidential election

After hectic parlays, the opposition named BJP-turned-TMC leader Yashwant Sinha as its candidate on June 21 after NCP chief Sharad Pawar, NC President Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi backed out. On the same day, BJP President JP Nadda revealed that former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu will face off with Sinha. A former Odisha MLA and Minister, Murmu will become the first Tribal President of India if she wins the poll. In the 2017 Presidential election, Ram Nath Kovind got 7,02,044 votes against opposition candidate Meira Kumar's 3,67,314 votes. 

READ | Trinamool Congress MPs to cast vote in presidential election in Bengal not Parliament
READ | Droupadi Murmu arrives in Tripura to seek support for presidential election
READ | Uddhav Thackeray declares Sena's support to NDA's Droupadi Murmu for Presidential election
READ | NCP avers 'ally Shiv Sena won't quit MVA' even as Uddhav extends support to Droupadi Murmu
First Published:
COMMENT