After JMM became the latest opposition party to back NDA's Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, she is likely to get over 60% of the votes in the Presidential election. As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is coming to an end on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18 and the votes will be counted on July 21. The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising 776 elected members of Parliament and 4033 members of the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. As the total value of votes of the electors is 10,86,431, the winner needs to bag at least 5,43,216 votes.
When Murmu was announced as the candidate, BJP and its allies constituted 48% of the electoral college implying that they required the support of a few more parties to sail through. Though her victory was more or less certain with parties like BJD and YSRCP extending their support, Murmu's victory margin is set to soar further with the backing of opposition parties such as TDP, JD(S), Shiv Sena, JMM and BSP. Meanwhile, AAP which has 21,308 votes is yet to declare its decision on whether to back Murmu or Yashwant Sinha.
|Party
|Votes from states
|Votes from MPs
|Total
|BJP
|1,85,081
|2,80,700
|4,65,781
|JDU
|7901
|14,700
|22,601
|AIADMK
|11,088
|2800
|11,088
|LJP
|-
|4200
|4200
|NISHAD Party
|1248
|-
|1248
|Apna Dal (S)
|2496
|1400
|3896
|NPP
|549
|1400
|1949
|NPF
|126
|700
|826
|MNF
|216
|1400
|1616
|AJSU
|352
|700
|1052
|NDPP
|378
|700
|1078
|SKM
|133
|700
|833
|RPI (A)
|-
|700
|700
|AGP
|1044
|700
|1744
|PMK
|880
|700
|1580
|Tamil Maanila Congress
|-
|700
|700
|AINRC
|160
|-
|160
|JJP
|1120
|-
|1120
|UDP
|136
|-
|136
|IPPT
|182
|-
|182
|BJD
|16,986
|14,700
|31,686
|YSRCP
|24,009
|21,700
|45,709
|TDP
|3657
|2800
|6457
|JMM
|5280
|2100
|7380
|SBSP
|1248
|-
|1248
|BSP
|841
|7700
|8541
|SAD
|348
|1400
|1748
|Shiv Sena
|9625
|14,700
|24,325
|JD(S)
|4234
|1400
|5634
|PSP-L
|208
|-
|208
|JSS
|175
|-
|175
|RSP
|175
|-
|175
|BVA
|525
|-
|525
|PJP
|350
|-
|350
|MNS
|175
|-
|175
|PWPI
|175
|-
|175
|JSP
|159
|-
|159
|HAM
|692
|-
|692
|MGP
|40
|-
|40
|HLP
|112
|-
|112
|KPA
|36
|-
|36
|68
|-
|68
|HSPDP
|34
|-
|34
|JSD(L)
|416
|-
|416
|Independents
|4209
|3500
|7709
|Total
|2,86,867
|3,82,200
|6,69,067
After hectic parlays, the opposition named BJP-turned-TMC leader Yashwant Sinha as its candidate on June 21 after NCP chief Sharad Pawar, NC President Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi backed out. On the same day, BJP President JP Nadda revealed that former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu will face off with Sinha. A former Odisha MLA and Minister, Murmu will become the first Tribal President of India if she wins the poll. In the 2017 Presidential election, Ram Nath Kovind got 7,02,044 votes against opposition candidate Meira Kumar's 3,67,314 votes.