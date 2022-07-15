After JMM became the latest opposition party to back NDA's Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, she is likely to get over 60% of the votes in the Presidential election. As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is coming to an end on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18 and the votes will be counted on July 21. The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising 776 elected members of Parliament and 4033 members of the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. As the total value of votes of the electors is 10,86,431, the winner needs to bag at least 5,43,216 votes.

When Murmu was announced as the candidate, BJP and its allies constituted 48% of the electoral college implying that they required the support of a few more parties to sail through. Though her victory was more or less certain with parties like BJD and YSRCP extending their support, Murmu's victory margin is set to soar further with the backing of opposition parties such as TDP, JD(S), Shiv Sena, JMM and BSP. Meanwhile, AAP which has 21,308 votes is yet to declare its decision on whether to back Murmu or Yashwant Sinha.

Murmu is set to get over 6.69 lakh votes:

Party Votes from states Votes from MPs Total BJP 1,85,081 2,80,700 4,65,781 JDU 7901 14,700 22,601 AIADMK 11,088 2800 11,088 LJP - 4200 4200 NISHAD Party 1248 - 1248 Apna Dal (S) 2496 1400 3896 NPP 549 1400 1949 NPF 126 700 826 MNF 216 1400 1616 AJSU 352 700 1052 NDPP 378 700 1078 SKM 133 700 833 RPI (A) - 700 700 AGP 1044 700 1744 PMK 880 700 1580 Tamil Maanila Congress - 700 700 AINRC 160 - 160 JJP 1120 - 1120 UDP 136 - 136 IPPT 182 - 182 BJD 16,986 14,700 31,686 YSRCP 24,009 21,700 45,709 TDP 3657 2800 6457 JMM 5280 2100 7380 SBSP 1248 - 1248 BSP 841 7700 8541 SAD 348 1400 1748 Shiv Sena 9625 14,700 24,325 JD(S) 4234 1400 5634 PSP-L 208 - 208 JSS 175 - 175 RSP 175 - 175 BVA 525 - 525 PJP 350 - 350 MNS 175 - 175 PWPI 175 - 175 JSP 159 - 159 HAM 692 - 692 MGP 40 - 40 HLP 112 - 112 KPA 36 - 36 PDF 68 - 68 HSPDP 34 - 34 JSD(L) 416 - 416 Independents 4209 3500 7709 Total 2,86,867 3,82,200 6,69,067

Presidential election

After hectic parlays, the opposition named BJP-turned-TMC leader Yashwant Sinha as its candidate on June 21 after NCP chief Sharad Pawar, NC President Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi backed out. On the same day, BJP President JP Nadda revealed that former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu will face off with Sinha. A former Odisha MLA and Minister, Murmu will become the first Tribal President of India if she wins the poll. In the 2017 Presidential election, Ram Nath Kovind got 7,02,044 votes against opposition candidate Meira Kumar's 3,67,314 votes.