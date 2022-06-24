Presidential Election: Oppn Candidate Yashwant Sinha To File His Nomination On June 27

With days left for the impending Presidential election, joint opposition candidate and former Union Minister, Yashwant Sinha will file his nomination on June 27 in the parliament with five sets of nominations. According to a report by ANI, Sinha will be embarking on a two-day visit to Bihar and Jharkhand starting today prior to filing his nominations.

It is pertinent to note that Sinha's contender, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who will be the first tribal woman to hold the position if she wins the elections, is set to file her nomination today.

Each candidate looking to run for the President of India's office is supposed to file their nominations. The candidates are also required to submit over Rs 15,000 as a deposit and submit a signed list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders. The proposers and seconders can be any of the 4,896 electors eligible to vote in the Presidential election.

Sinha's nomination will be supported by all Oppn parties: NK Premchandran

On Wednesday, RSP Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, N K Premchandran spoke to the media and informed that Yashwant Sinha will be filing the nomination and it will be supported by all the opposition political parties. “We have already decided to file the nomination on June 27 at 11:30 am,” he added.

Premchandran further noted that they have also decided to run a ‘good campaign’. A Campaign Committee is formed which, Jairam Ramesh will be coordinating and Sharad Pawar will lead as the patron for the same.

Presidential election 2022

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is coming to an end on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21.